Staff Reporter

Safe food key to healthy life: experts

MULTAN – Women University Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi on Sunday said that safe food was very essential to promote a healthy society. She said this while addressing a seminar in connection with ‘World Food Day’, organized by Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Women University Multan. The seminar was presided over by Dr. Maryam Zain ( HoD Department of Biochemistry Biotechnology).  Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi was invited as guest of honor.  The steps being taken to ensure safe food for a healthy tomorrow will surely lay down the foundation of a healthy future of the nation. Another Food Nutrition Expert Dr Tariq Ismail said that the world food safety day helps them to prevent and detect diseases caused by unsafe food. He emphasized that food safety was the shared responsibility of all. The academics could perform important role in this regard. On the occasion Body Mass Index (BMI) camp was organized in collaboration with Pak Nutri Services. The team of experts from Department of Food Sciences BZU , Mr. Hafiz Muhammad Uzair calculated the body mass index of students and imparted them awareness. Dr Maryam Zain also highlighted the importance of food safety. Later, certificates were distributed among the participants. The seminar was attended by faculty and a good number of students.

 

 

