Sargodha female boxers claim PPB title belts

LAHORE – Sargodha female boxers dominated the Pakistan Premier Boxing (PPB) Title Belt Competitions held at Sir Syed Sports Complex, Maila Mandi Ground, Sargodha. Pakistan Premier Boxing, on the directions and support of its president Ifraz Khan Faizzi, organized five female bouts and winners of all the five were Sargodha boxers, who have after the competition expressed their desire for the conduct of more such events leading to international exposure. Zaigham Maseel, secretary PPB, informed that Sargodha’s Seerat Ayesha, Ayesha Mumtaz, Saher Atif, Rimsha Ghafar, Fatima Zahra, who had the main bout in the competition, were the winners of their respective weight category fights. In further informed that in the opening bout Sargodha’s Seerat Ayesha beat Komal Imtiaz of Lahore in 40 kgs weight category. In 46 kgs weight category, Ayesha Mumtaz of Sargodha beat Sania Mustafa of Faisalabad. In 48 kgs weight class, Saher Atif of Sargodha defeated Noor of Gujranwala. In 57 kgs weight class, Rimsha Ghafar of Sargodha beat Azqa ishfaq of Faisalabad and in the main event of the day which was the 60 kgs weight category fight, Fatima Zahra of Sargodha beat Komal Ikhlaq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Zaigham further said that PPB now plans to organize similar title belt competition in the coming months in Lahore which would also involve males professional fights.