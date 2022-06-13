Tarin admitted PTI govt took Rs20,000b loan: Marriyum

| Info minister says many such confessions yet to be made by Imran

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had finally admitted that Imran Khan, during his four-year tenure as prime minister took Rs20,000 billion loans, which was 76 percent of the total loan taken in the country’s history.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that many such confessions were yet to be made by Imran Khan and his party. Imran’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on strict conditions, taking the dollar price from Rs115 to 189 against the rupee, would be another confession soon, she maintained.

Marriyum’s remarks come a day after Tarin said that inflation and unemployment will further increase due to the ‘flawed’ budget presented by the coalition government led by the PML-N. “The fuel prices will likely to further go up as the government has increased the petroleum levy as part of its commitment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” Tarin said while addressing a news conference alongside other PTI leaders on Saturday.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday called out Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for making “stupid remarks” regarding the loans taken by the PTI-led government. “You will do have such stupid conversations if you keep playing Candy Crush,” Fawad wrote on twitter, addressing the information minister. It is to mention here that Candy Crush is a popular mobile phone game. One can judge how non-serious people in this government are by seeing that the finance minister is addressing the post-budget press conference and the information minister is continuously playing a video game on her phone sitting next to him, Fawad said.