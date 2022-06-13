TDCP opens Fort Munro resort

Dera Ghazi KHAN – The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has formally opened newly constructed TDCP Resort Fort Munro, completed at a cost of about Rs70 million.

Talking to media, TDCP Deputy Manager Dera Ghazi Khan Sheikh Ijaz said that the resort had been opened for the people on the directions of TDCP Managing Director Asadullah Faiz Khan. He further said that the tourists would enjoy their time at the resort. The resort was constructed on 16 kanal land and it was completed in two years, he said. Ijaz said that there were in total ten bed rooms, including six double bedrooms in old block and three huts, adding that at least 25 people could stay in the hotel at a time.

Separate huts had been built for families in new block of the resort. Likewise, an amphitheatre, three gazebos, bonfire and walking track had also been built there for the tourists. The walking track is led to Demis Lake, he added. He said that the TDCP was making efforts to provide maximum facilities with neat and clean environment to the tourists. The TDCP has deputed Malik Khalid Abbas as manager South, and deputy manager Sheikh Ijaz and Zakir Hussain in the resort. The TDCP would run the resort on self operation basis without any contractor to ensure better accommodation facilities and booking, he added.

RESCUE 1122 RECOVERS PEACOCK FROM WELL IN KHANEWAL

Rescue 1122 on Sunday recovered a peacock safely when it fell down into a deep well, at Chak No 18, in Khanewal. Local people informed Rescue 1122 about a trapped peacock and requested for its safe recovery from a deep well. Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and safely recovered the precious peacock. The peacock belonged to a jawan of Pakistan army. He along with his other colleagues appreciated the swift services and professionalism of Rescue 1122 officials.

Meanwhile, livestock sector of Punjab has done remarkably well during last fiscal year with 14 percent contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP). Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said that recent economic survey and shared the satisfactory performance of the livestock sector. Livestock was contributing to approximately 61.9 percent of agriculture value added and 14 percent to the GDP.

Animal husbandry was the most significant economic activity of the dweller of rural areas of Pakistan. More than 8 million rural families were engaged in the livestock production and were deriving around 40 percent of their income from the sector, said Dr Jamshaid while quoting the economic survey. Gross value addition of livestock had increased from Rs5,269 billion (2020-21) to Rs5,441 (2021-22).

Dr Jamshaid said that the sector should be focused further for economic growth, food security and poverty alleviation as it had immense potential.

He hinted that the government was taking different steps to promote the sector by export quality meat. Meat processing zones were being developed for the purpose. Steps were also in progress on breed improvement for enhanced productivity.

Last year, the cattle strength increased from 51.5 million to 53.4 million. Similarly, the strength of buffaloes, cows, sheep, goats has also increased remarkably.

According to the economic survey, camel, strength remained almost same which is 1.1 million. Apart from this the strength of horses and mules did not increase. There are 0.4 million horses and 0.2 million mules, counted during the last year. Milk production has also increased from 63,684 million tonnes to 65,745 million tonnes, he added.