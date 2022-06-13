Agencies

Tenders for Karakar Tunnel to be opened on 15th

PESHAWAR – Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Communication and Works (C&W) Riaz Khan on Sunday said that tenders for Karakar Tunnel would be opened on June 15, 2022. Addressing a public meeting in district Buner, he said that CM Mahmood Khan will soon formally inaugurate work on the project. The advisor said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has already handed over a cheque for purchase of land for Buner Economic Zone. The work on this project will also begin soon.

