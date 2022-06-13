Staff Reporter

Punjab cabinet to approve budget today

LAHORE     –   A special meeting of the provincial cabinet will be held on Monday (today) under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz before the start of the budget session. The meeting will consider and approve the budget proposals for the new financial year 2022-23. The cabinet meeting will also approve the supplementary budget for the financial year 2021-22.  The meeting will also approve the new finance bill and revised estimates for fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting will be attended by provincial ministers, chief secretary and secretaries of relevant departments

