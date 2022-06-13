Staff Reporter

Three kids drown in Ghotki pond

GHOKTI – Three children drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Ghotki on Sunday.  Locals rushed to the pond to save them but the three expired before they got any help. Locals managed to pull out bodies of children from the pond and shifted them to hospital. The dead were identified as Irfan, Rehan and Abbas and they were between five to ten years of age. The children were bathing in a pond to beat the heat on a hot summer day. In 2021, three children drowned while taking a bath in Qazi Wah canal of district Ghotki. The drowned children were identified as Rihan Mirasi, Naeem and Zeeshan.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 1,210

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More