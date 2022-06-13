Three kids drown in Ghotki pond

GHOKTI – Three children drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Ghotki on Sunday. Locals rushed to the pond to save them but the three expired before they got any help. Locals managed to pull out bodies of children from the pond and shifted them to hospital. The dead were identified as Irfan, Rehan and Abbas and they were between five to ten years of age. The children were bathing in a pond to beat the heat on a hot summer day. In 2021, three children drowned while taking a bath in Qazi Wah canal of district Ghotki. The drowned children were identified as Rihan Mirasi, Naeem and Zeeshan.