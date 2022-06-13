News Desk

Turkish envoy acknowledges PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and acknowledged PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest and said a PAF statement. The Turkish envoy also appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkiye had longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of the two countries.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Air Chief further said, “Pakistan values its relations with Turkey, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security, and stability.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

Entertainment

We’ll still be rocking in 2035, says Def Leppard

Entertainment

Amber Heard speaks about social media ‘hate and vitriol’ of Johnny Depp trial

Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner

1 of 8,377

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More