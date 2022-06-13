Two brothers’ death turns marriage party into mourning

NAWABSHAH -Two brothers were killed and three others of the same family were seriously injured when a speeding trailer hit the rickshaw they were travelling in on Qazi Ahmad National Highway in Nawabshah on Sunday. The deceased and the injured were on their way to fetch meat for their cousin’s walima ceremony when they met the accident, police said. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Isa Jatoi and Muhammad Musa Jatoi. They were both brothers and belonged to suburban village Achar Jatoi. The marriage celebrations turned into mourning following the death of the two brothers. Police impounded the trailer and arrested the driver.