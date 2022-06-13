Agencies

Vietnam reports 568 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI – Vietnam recorded 568 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down 142 from Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 34 provinces and cities. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 170 new cases recorded on Sunday, followed by the northern Yen Bai province with 64 cases and the northern Quang Ninh province with 25 cases. The infections brought the total tally to 10,731,812 with 43,083 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,553,193 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 percent of the infections, have so far recovered. Over 222.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 200.7 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

