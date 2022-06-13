APP

WASA authorities directed to accelerate dredging, de-silting work of Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi – The authorities concerned of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate the ongoing dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanveer has directed the officers concerned to work hard to ensure water supply to the citizens and remain in constant contact with the IESCO authorities regarding power load-shedding.

He also instructed to make more efforts for provision of clean drinking water and sanitation services to the citizens.

The MD said repair work of the faulty tube wells should be completed on a war footing and in case of malfunction, water should be supplied to the affected areas through water bowsers.

He said, “Water is a basic need and its uninterrupted supply to the citizens should be our foremost priority. Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.”

He stressed the need for immediate action to address the grievances of the consumers.

He further said that work should be done on an urgent basis for timely completion of ongoing development projects.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 2,724

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More