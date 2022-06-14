6th Essa Lab Basketball Tournament to be played June 20-30

LAHORE – The 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022 will be organized by Usman Basketball Club District Central in association with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and will be played from June 20 to 30 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. The draws for the tournament will be held on June 17. The interesting teams should confirm their participation with Organizing Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Khan (KBBA President) by June 16. Chief Executive of Essa Lab Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah has appointed Essa Lab Manager Coordination Yasra Khan as coordinator for the tournament while Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Director Information of Korangi Municipality, will be the media coordinator. Tariq Hussain, Zaima Khatun, Zahid Malik, Zafar Iqbal, Ashraf Yahya, Amir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Zainal Abidin, Adnan Saleheen will be members of the tournament while Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh Amr Jajja will be the chairman of the organizing committee.