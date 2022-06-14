980 display centers set up for vote registration

FAISALABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan Monday established 980 display centers in Faisalabad for registration, correction and transfer of electoral votes. Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Abid Hussain, along with District Election Commissioner-1 Basil Akram and Election Commissioner-2 Irfan Kausar visited various display centers and reviewed arrangements made for facilitation of voters. They directed the in-charges of display centers to make announcements twice daily through loud speakers of area mosques so that the people could get their votes registered. He also appealed the general public to visit centers and check their votes as these centers would remain open up to June 19, 2022.

Growers advised to complete rice cultivation by June 30

Agricultural experts have advised farmers to complete rice cultivation till June 30 for getting a better and high yield. A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Monday that the government was providing subsidy to farmers for increasing rice production in the country. He said that farmers belonging to Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib, Bahawal Nagar, Narowal, Kasur, Gujrat, Lahore, Hafizabad and Mandi Baha-ud-Din should avail from this facility by cultivating rice over maximum space of their lands. He said that approved varieties had better resistance against various diseases, weather conditions and insect attacks. Therefore, the growers should prefer cultivation of approved varieties of rice to get maximum finance benefit. Among approved varieties include Super Basmati, Basmati 515, Chenab Basmati, Punjab Basmati.