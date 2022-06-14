Ahsan Iqbal appeals nation to reduce tea consumption

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday while highlighting massive tea import appealed that nation should reduce its tea consumption.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan gave a subsidy on petrol to trap the incoming government, adding that the government’s tough decisions are aimed at saving the country’s economy.

He further said that Pakistan was importing billions of dollars worth of edible oil, as well as tea which putting an adverse effect on the already crippling economy.

Turning his aim at the former government, he said that the anti-people interest agreement with the IMF was made by the PTI government, this agreement was signed by Hafeez Sheikh but now the incumbent government will have to move forward on its own. If we do not implement this agreement, the country’s economy will deteriorate further.

“The formation of the coalition government was aimed at saving the country’s economy,” Ahsan said.