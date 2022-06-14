News Desk

Ahsan Iqbal appeals nation to reduce tea consumption

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday while highlighting massive tea import appealed that nation should reduce its tea consumption.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan gave a subsidy on petrol to trap the incoming government, adding that the government’s tough decisions are aimed at saving the country’s economy.

He further said that Pakistan was importing billions of dollars worth of edible oil, as well as tea which putting an adverse effect on the already crippling economy.

Turning his aim at the former government, he said that the anti-people interest agreement with the IMF was made by the PTI government, this agreement was signed by Hafeez Sheikh but now the incumbent government will have to move forward on its own. If we do not implement this agreement, the country’s economy will deteriorate further.

“The formation of the coalition government was aimed at saving the country’s economy,” Ahsan said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

Islamabad

PTI wants early election just to save corruption: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

LHC directs ECP to decide plea against Bilawal

Islamabad

Balochistan uplift vital for country: Pervaiz Ashraf

1 of 8,384

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More