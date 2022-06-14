Ailing Gen Musharraf unable to travel: Family

ISLAMABAD – Former President general (Retd) Pervez Mussharf is fighting for recovery from multiple ailments in Dubai, however, the recovery process is very slow.

Earlier, he was hospitalized at a Dubai hospital, but now he has been shifted to home and is being looked after by a team of doctors.

Family sources of former President General Pervez Musharraf have refuted the report of the possible return of the former President to Pakistan and said his current health condition does not permit him to travel to Pakistan.

His wife Sheba Musharraf and son Bilawal are with him at his residence, however, his only daughter lives in Karachi. Pakistan was buzzed with a news from social media that arrangements are being made for the return of the former President to Pakistan and an air ambulance is also being arranged for this purpose. However, the family said the former President’s current health status does not permit him to travel.

Sources in PML-N coalition government have hinted that the government would not create any hurdle in the return of Gen Musharraf to Pakistan.

It may be recalled here that the PML-N government in 1999 was toppled by General Pervez Mushharraf when he was army chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested on the charges of plane hijacking and later Nawaz was handed death sentence in the case. However, Gen Musharraf pardoned him.