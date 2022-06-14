MATEEN HAIDER

Ailing Gen Musharraf unable to travel: Family

ISLAMABAD – Former President general (Retd) Pervez Mussharf is fighting for recovery from multiple ailments in Dubai, however, the recovery process is very slow.

Earlier, he was hospitalized at a Dubai hospital, but now he has been shifted to home and is being looked after by a team of doctors.

Family sources of former President General Pervez Musharraf have refuted the report of the possible return of the former President to Pakistan and said his current health condition does not permit him to travel to Pakistan.

His wife Sheba Musharraf and son Bilawal are with him at his residence, however, his only daughter lives in Karachi. Pakistan was buzzed with a news from social media that arrangements are being made for the return of the former President to Pakistan and an air ambulance is also being arranged for this purpose. However, the family said the former President’s current health status does not permit him to travel.

Sources in PML-N coalition government have hinted that the government would not create any hurdle in the return of Gen Musharraf to Pakistan.

It may be recalled here that the PML-N government in 1999 was toppled by General Pervez Mushharraf when he was army chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested on the charges of plane hijacking and later Nawaz was handed death sentence in the case. However, Gen Musharraf pardoned him.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 9,384

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More