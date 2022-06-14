PR

‘BOP Khaas Premium Banking’ launched

LAHORE   –  The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has launched its flagship proposition for affluent customers under the brand name of BOP ‘Khaas’. BOP Khaas proposition is aimed at meeting the unmet segment needs of High-Net-Worth individuals through innovative products and services. The ‘Khaas’ brand also comes with its own unique brand identity and brand positioning.

The proposition consists of a personalized service model with dedicated Relationship Managers and access to our Premium ‘Khaas’ lounges across Pakistan, to meet the needs of our customers. It also offers superior service through our entire branch network and our dedicated contact center. It also comes with rich product suite and preferential rates for our ‘Khaas’ customers.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief – Consumer & Digital Banking Group – BOP) mentioned that BOP is well placed to offer exciting features to affluent customer segment. The richness of our offering is not only limited to our products & services, but also showcases Pakistan’s vibrant culture & heritage through various elements of BOP ‘Khaas’. Hand crafted welcome kits, paintings made by local budding artists, and feature walls in our lounges with pottery from all over Pakistan will surely excite our customers. In addition, our unique ‘Khaas’ vertical Debit Card comes power-packed with exclusive features and benefits.

Gracing the same occasion, Zafar Masud (President and CEO – BOP) talked about how BOP is catering to various customer segments through its customized solutions. This is in line with our motto #HarFardKaKhayal. BOP ‘Khaas’ is a big step forward in the right direction for the Bank. He mentioned that the extensive network of BOP within Punjab and outside offers a unique opportunity to offer these premium services in Tier 2 and 3 cities as well. In addition, BOP ‘Khaas’ also offers additional features and benefits to its RDA customers, which makes it a unique offering for both resident and non-resident Pakistanis.

