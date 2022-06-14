Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

KARACHI – Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour along with a delegation called on Sindh Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza at her office on Monday. The delegation also included United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative Bakhtior Kadirov, Programme Assistant Ijaz Ahmed and SRH Analyst Saadat Hussain Khokhar. Shehla warmly welcomed the delegation. The delegation discussed the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)’s Sehat Mand Khaandan (SMK) project in collaboration with Agha Khan Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and supported by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to help/improve access of women and girls to reproductive health services including family planning and maternal health. The delegation also informed the provincial minister about its visit to Safe House in Qambar Shahdadkot and declared it suitable for the project. Shehla assured her full support for speedy implementation of the project while the delegation was also given a detailed briefing on various projects under the Sindh Women’s Development Department.