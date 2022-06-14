Staff Reporter

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

KARACHI    –   Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour along with a delegation called on Sindh Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza at her office on Monday. The delegation also included United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative Bakhtior Kadirov, Programme Assistant Ijaz Ahmed and SRH Analyst Saadat Hussain Khokhar. Shehla warmly welcomed the delegation.  The delegation discussed the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)’s Sehat Mand Khaandan (SMK) project in collaboration with Agha Khan Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and supported by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to help/improve access of women and girls to reproductive health services including family planning and maternal health.  The delegation also informed the provincial minister about its visit to Safe House in Qambar Shahdadkot and declared it suitable for the project. Shehla assured her full support for speedy implementation of the project while the delegation was also given a detailed briefing on various projects under the Sindh Women’s Development Department.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 9,034

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More