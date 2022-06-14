Capital police arrest 23 outlaws

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have arrested 23 criminals from different areas in the city and recovered narcotics and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Kohsar police arrested three accused namely Shamoon Masih, Waheed Masih and Imran alias Baggi and recovered 2,200 grams of heroin and 1120 grams of hashish from their possession, a press statement of ICT police said on Monday.

It said that Golra police arrested five accused namely Sohail, Niaz, Arshad, Michael and Jibran and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Noon police arrested two accused during snap checking namely Wajahat, Sarwar and Sonia Bibi involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,118 grams of ice, 1,115 grams of heroin, one 44 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Moreover, Koral police arrested two accused namely Jawad and Ali and recovered 1,485 grams of hashish from their possession. Bhara Kahu and Industrial Area police arrested two accused during snap checking namely Nazakat alias Sani, Tahir and Faisal and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, it added.

Secretariat and Tarnol police arrested two accused namely Rohail Abbas and Pervaiz Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition. Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Masood and Faisal involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one Kalashnikov and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession, the news release said.

Cases against all the nominated culprits have been registered and further investigations are underway.

It may be mentioned that Islamabad police had formed special teams of various police stations to reduce crime rate in the federal capital.