CEC taking directions from Maryam, Hamza to rig elections, alleges Imran

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday once again raised questions on the impartiality of the election body and said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was taking directions from Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif only to rig elections.

Addressing the Kissan Convention here, Khan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has lost its credibility because the CEC was taking direct orders from PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. He added that they all had made plans to rig the elections.

Imran said that India was taking cheap oil from Russia despite being an ally of the US and brought down the price of the commodity by Rs 25 but the “imported” government did not have the courage to buy cheap oil from Russia because they were allegedly obeying orders of Washington.

However, he expressed optimism that snap elections would be announced in the country soon as it is the only solution to the current turmoil.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the agriculture field, former prime minister Khan said the sector was prospering at a 4.5 percent growth rate during the PTI government and added farmers were given market-compatible rates for their crops.

The country’s security will be endangered if the agriculture sector does not improve, Khan said. He added that the Russia-Ukraine war created a wheat shortage as the supply chain was disturbed badly. He claimed that the price of urea was Rs1700 per sack in the PTI government which now has reached Rs 2800 per bag. The rapid increase in production cost has also created problems for the farmers.

If farmers’ condition is not improved country can face food security problems

Lashing out at the government, he said that the inflation was increasing with each passing day and the recent fuel, electricity and gas price hike has broken the backbone of the masses of the country.

“If the situation of farmers is not improved then Pakistan will have food security problems. I do not have high hopes from the imported government,” he added. He expressed his apprehension that if targeted subsidies were not given to farmers, then the country could face serious food security issues.

He said that the PTI government had given subsidies to farmers on seeds, cotton, DAP and urea.

The PTI chairman told the farmers that he was expecting early elections, as the PML-N led government was imposed on them by the Americans to implement their policies. He said that the “imported government” registered cases against PTI leadership, as this was “the old method of mafia.”