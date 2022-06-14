Ch Shujat is an asset to national politics: Zardari

LAHORE – Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari said Monday that the national federal government is standing with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, which is standing with the government on its part.

The PPP leader stated this during a meeting with PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence in Lahore on Monday. He said that the two National Assembly members of the PML-Q were part of the cabinet in the federal government. He said that Ch Shujat is an asset to the national politics. Ch Shujat said that the PML-Q was committed to its promises with the national parties and the cooperation would continue in broader interest of the nation.

Ch Shujat says PML-Q committed to its promises with national parties

Following the meeting, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema told reporters that Asif Zardari had come to congratulate the PML-Q leadership over becoming part of the federal cabinet. Both the leaderships discussed matters of national interests. Earlier, Federal Ministers Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain welcomed Asif Zardari on his arrival at Ch Shujat’s residence.