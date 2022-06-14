CM terms KP budget pro-poor, historic

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday termed the provincial budget for financial year 2022-23 as pro-poor and historic budget and said that it was the largest-ever budget in the history of province with an outlay of Rs1332 billion. All sectors have been fully focused in the budget which on implementation, would bring about a new era of development in the province and bring visible positive change in the lives of the masses, he said.

In a statement regarding the budget for the financial year 2022-23, the Chief Minister said, “Despite difficult financial situation, the provincial government did not compromise on the development portfolio and Rs418 billion have been allocated for the development projects.” He said that special focus has been given to the ongoing development projects of public welfare so as to complete these projects well in time to facilitate the people without any delay.

The Chief Minister said that all possible efforts had been made to provide significant relief to the common man in the budget adding that over 63 thousand employees were being regularised in this budget including 58000 teachers, around 700 doctors and project employees of other departments.

Besides a total of 31% increase has been made in the salaries of government employees including 15% Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) given in March this year. Similarly, 15% increase has also been made in the pension of retired government employees. He said that Rs26 billion had been allocated for Insaf Food Card Programme in order to give relief to the vulnerable segments of the society.

Mahmood Khan says special focus given to ongoing uplift projects of public welfare

Mahmood Khan said that social sector has been the top most priority of PTI government from the very first day. Budget of education, health and other social sectors has also been increased in the new year budget. He termed the Sehat Card Plus Scheme a flagship and pro-poor project of the provincial government and said that various new initiatives have been proposed to make it more comprehensive.

Free treatment of Bone marrow transplant, thalassemia and other diseases was being included in the scheme, he said.

Similarly, he said that tax rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was reduced in current budget will also be maintained in the new fiscal year, whereas more than Rs25 billion would be spent on providing loans to small scale industrialists and youth. He felicitated the KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and their team for presenting a balanced budget despite difficult financial situation.