COMSTECH awards 50 fellowships to Yemeni scientists

ISLAMABAD – COMSTECH, in collaboration with the Yemeni Embassy and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, government of Yemen Monday announced COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme awarding 50 fellowships to the Yemeni scientists in the fields of public health and medical technology.

This was announced as a part of Science Diplomacy Initiatives of COMSTECH and Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a press conference held at the COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation on Monday.

The press conference was addressed by the Ambassador of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, the coordinator general COMSTECH, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy (HSA), Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Chairman Board of Governors, University of Lahore (UoL), Awais Raoof, Co-Director of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and Ali Sattar, Director, Science Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch, in his message, appreciated the efforts of the coordinator general COMSTECH and the ambassador of Yemen for their efforts to plan and launch this important capacity building programme for the Yemeni national.

He appreciated the generous offering of fully funded fellowships by UoL, HSA and ICCBS.

Baloch urged the launch of more such tailor made country specific programmes for other OIC countries to cater their specific needs.

He appreciated COMSTECH programmes and reiterated full support by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) to COMSTECH programmes. In his remarks, the ambassador of Yemen thanked COMSTECH for launching this programme. He appreciated the leadership of Prof Choudhary and his efforts for launching many capacity building programmes for OIC states. He extended felicitations from the people of Yemeni to the government of Pakistan, MoST, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the fellowships offering institutions.

He offered full support of the Yemen embassy whenever required for the coordination between COMSTECH and the government of Yemen. Earlier, coordinator general COMSTECH, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary appreciated the efforts of the ambassador of Yemen for his interest and efforts in planning and launching this joint programme.