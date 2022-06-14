Country suffers up to 16 hours of load shedding as shortfall reaches 6,709MW

The electricity shortfall in the country has reached upto 6,709 MW with total power generation hovers around 21,191 MW, and total demand stands at 27,900 MW — necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

According to the power division, at least 4,528 MW of electricity is being generated from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,515 MW of electricity.

The total electricity generation by the private sector power plants is 12,008 MW, whereas, at least 1,609 MW of electricity is being generated from wind power plants and 121 MW from solar plants.

The bagasse-based power plants are generating 175 MW of electricity while the nuclear fuel-based power plants are generating 1,235 MW of electricity.

Meanwhile, up to 16 hours of electricity load shedding is being carried out in different parts of the country.

Power load shedding is also being carried out for at least eight hours in Islamabad, whereas, the duration of load shedding is longer in areas with high losses.