Earth breaking of infrastructural development in DHA City held

KARACHI – DHA City Karachi has been working towards establishing secure and sustainable living through excellent infrastructure and has achieved its goals in the form of its current infrastructural standing.

The visionary goal of making high-quality living accessible to the people of Karachi is getting realized with each new project development. Another step towards livability in DHA City Karachi has been taken. Earth breaking ceremony of infrastructural development at various sectors and sub-sectors of 4, 11, 6, and 13 took place on 11th June 2022.

In the ceremony, contracts for infrastructural development were awarded to renowned builders including Friends Construction Syndicate Pvt Ltd., Habib Rafiq Pvt Ltd., Kaimkhani & Brothers Engineering and Construction, and Sachal Engineering Works Pvt Ltd.

The event was followed by a serene Ghazal Night organized within the realms of DHA City Karachi. The event was attended by a large number of investors, renowned builders, members of real estate associations, and DHA officials. This earth breaking will prove to be a monumental step towards making high-quality living accessible to the people of Karachi and realizing DHA City Karachi’s visionary goal.