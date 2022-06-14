Federal Ombudsman asks govt departments to establish complaint cells

QUETTA – Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said Monday that the Federal departments should play a proactive role in resolving the issues facing the people.

“An effective mechanism for redressal of grievances of people is a must”, he said while presiding over a meeting with the heads of federal government agencies working here, including Sui Southern Gas Company, QESCO and PTCL.

The Federal Ombudsman said, “The majority of the poor people do not know how to go to the relevant forum for resolving any legitimate issue as per the prevailing procedure”, and added that all federal government departments must establish complaint cells in providing relief to the people.

“The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat receives 0.1 million complaints annually against more than 200 federal agencies”, he said, adding that out of which 95 percent of complaints were resolved. Meanwhile, officials of Quetta Chambers of Commerce and Industry also called on Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and apprised him about the problems faced by traders in different parts of the province including border areas.

Qureshi assured that the issues raised by the business community would be discussed and resolved in the relevant federal forum. “Conducive environment would be provided to the traders for their business activities,” he maintained.