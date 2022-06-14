FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Rawalpindi – The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) personnel offloaded an 11 months old Afghan national passenger (baby girl) allegedly travelling on a fake passport at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), informed a spokesman on Monday.

The toddler namely Zainab Shinwari was travelling with her mother Akhter Meena Shinwari from Islamabad to Qatar through a special flight, he said.

The investigators of FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) also apprehended three Afghan agents involved in cheating the passengers by providing bogus travel documents, he said , adding that the detained accused have been identified as Abdul Waseh, Ahmed Taneen and Saeed Janan.

Talking to The Nation, a senior FIA official said, the passengers were travelling to Qatar on a special flight and was offloaded during immigration check.

The 11 month old baby passenger, who is from Afghanistan, was offloaded and AHTC came into action by arresting three agents during a raid for their involvement in defrauding with passengers, he said. Meanwhile, the investigators of FIA registered a case against the detained accused besides obtaining their three days physical remand from a court of law for further investigation.