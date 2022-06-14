First spell of monsoon rains to hit Karachi next week: PMD

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from June 22. The pre-monsoon rain spell in Karachi may begin from third week of the current month, said PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz. Karachi will receive light to moderate rainfall during the first monsoon system, he added. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its monthly outlook earlier predicted more rainfall in Pakistan in the second half of June than the first half of the month. Monsoon rainfall is expected to be above normal in Punjab and Balochistan, whereas slightly above normal is expected in remaining parts of the country, the Met Office (PMD) said. Meanwhile, many parts of Chagai district, including the areas near the border with Iran and Afghanistan, received heavy rains, followed by flooding in rainwater streams. Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan and surrounding areas observed dust storms, forcing residents to stay homes for many hours. Dust storm followed by heavy rains that hit parts of Chagai, Nushki, Washuk and Kharan districts in Balochistan disrupting daily life.