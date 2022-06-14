FM Khar to represent Pakistan at FATF Plenary Meeting in Berlin

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who is also the Chair of Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, is leading the Pakistani delegation in the FATF Plenary Meeting being held in Berlin, Germany from today (Tuesday).

During the five-day meeting, Pakistan’s progress under the 2018 and 2021 FATF Action Plans will be discussed. The Plenary will review the recommendations of FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group.

The Minister of State will underscore the government’s high-level political commitment to further strengthen Pakistan’s domestic Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

She will hold meetings with the incoming and outgoing FATF Presidents, Executive Secretary of the FATF, and heads of delegations of FATF member states to apprise them of the tremendous progress made by Pakistan for completing both FATF Action Plans.

She will also meet dignitaries in Germany in the context of Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.