News Desk

Gold prices increase Rs650 to Rs142,800 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 650 per tola and was sold at Rs 142,800 on Monday against its sale at Rs 142,150 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karats and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs 557 and was sold at Rs 122,428 as compared to Rs 121,870 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs.112,226 compared to its sale at Rs. 111,715, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1540 and Rs.1,320.30, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 and was sold at $1871 stagnant at $1840, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

President asks taxpayers to approach FTO for cost-free, speedy justice

Business

Ayaz Sadiq chairs 2nd follow up meeting of NCC–FFP

Business

Dasu dam to trigger new era of socioeconomic development: Shah

Business

‘BOP Khaas Premium Banking’ launched

Business

Earth breaking of infrastructural development in DHA City held

Business

Hutchison Ports Pakistan partners with The Hunar Foundation

Business

Bloodbath at PSX as index sheds over 1,100 points

Business

ADB to invest around $1b in power transmission lines in next two years

Business

Miftah holds meeting with ADB director general

Business

ECC fixes Ghee rate at USC outlets at Rs300/kg

1 of 2,233

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More