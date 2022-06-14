Agencies

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

KARACHI   –   Sindh transport department has announced to ban old and outdated buses plying in Karachi after the completion of mass transit projects. This was announced by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolio of the transport and mass transit department. In a statement, Memon said that the provincial government had conveyed the decision to the representative associations of the operators of public transport services in the city. “Thousands of buses are being brought to Karachi for which talks have been held with China and Turkey,” he said. He further said that People’s Bus Service would begin in Karachi in the current month. He further shared: “Work on the Red Line project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank is in full swing while a proposal has also come up on the Blue Line project.”

Sharjeel Memon said that work on the Orange Line BRT project is almost completed and project would be launched by the end of June.

