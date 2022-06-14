Govt mulls expanding Lahore airport

LAHORE – The coalition government has started considering plans to expand Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed on Monday. A CAA meeting, chaired by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, on Sunday highlighted the need for creating separate lounges for domestic and international passengers. The authorities briefed the aviation minister on flight safety problems, security, and passenger issues. “The expansion of Lahore airport is urgently needed as rush hours in flight operations have been causing difficulties to the passengers,” he added. Presence of birds within the airport limits hinders flight safety, he maintained. The meeting was attended by CAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza, ASF Director General Major General Abid the other government officials.

The meeting was called after two separate incidents of bird strikes reported within a week forcing aircrafts to make emergency landings.

PAST GOVERNMENT DID

NOTHING FOR MASSES: MNA

Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (NA-90), Chaudhry Hamid Hameed on Monday said that previous government did nothing for masses and created countless issues for the state.

Talking to media, he said that Pakistan was facing financial crises due to poor management and policies of the PTI government, adding that they took unbearable loans from international banks but perform zero for the people.

He said despite economic issues, the coalition government had presented a best possible, balanced, people friendly budget.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not only increased the salaries of government employees by 15 percent in the budget but also merged ad-hoc allowances in the basic pay. The MNA said that the incumbent government was working hard and soon it will get control over major issues.