‘Govt presents balanced, pro-people budget in hard economic situation’

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that the federal government has presented a balanced and pro-people budget for 2022-23 in spite of the most difficult circumstances of the economy.  Talking to mediamen, he said the subsidy was given to economically weaker sections in the budget by the federal government despite having a crisis of economic situation.  He said Imran Khan and his spokespersons always misguided people about their wrong policies.  Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the PTI’s government brought the country to the brink of disaster and drowned the economy during the last four and a half years. He said that the present federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was taking tough decisions to take the country out of the current crisis and in difficult circumstances, the federal regime has presented a balanced budget in which subsidy was given to the economically weaker sections. He said 15 percent was increased in the salary of employees in the budget, the government has reduced taxes on agriculture, raw pharmaceutical materials and renewable energy, and other necessary supplies.

 

