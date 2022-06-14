Staff Reporter

HDA DG requested to resolve salaries issue of housing project employees

HYDERABAD   –   Temporary employees of Hyderabad Development Authority’s (HAD) housing projects have requested the newly posted Director General (DG) and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to resolve the issue of non-payment of salaries. The contract employees of the housing project in a letter told Fuad Ghaffar Soomro that their salaries had been stoped since February this year due to which their families were facing severe financial difficulties. He said that all the employees were performing their duties in the offices on a daily basis which should be thoroughly investigated and their salaries must be paid on immediate basis. They requested that the issue of their salaries be resolved on a permanent basis so that their financial woes could be alleviated.

