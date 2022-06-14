High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies began Monday a crucial week of campaigning to retain a parliamentary majority, after a first round of voting that galvanised a newly formed leftwing alliance.

A strong showing by the left-wing NUPES coalition and gains by the far-right made it likely that Macron’s “Ensemble” (Together) alliance could lose dozens of National Assembly seats in the second round of voting next Sunday.

“Macron’s absolute majority threatened,” Le Monde said in a front-page banner headline, also noting the record-low turnout of just 47.5 percent.

Macron could face reporters Monday at the Eurosatory arms fair north of Paris, and his top lieutenants have already vowed to campaign hard against the “extremist” pledges of NUPES’s leader, the hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon. “We’re going to make every effort to get a clear and strong majority, France needs it,” his technocrat Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in Calvados, northwest France, where she is running for her first parliament seat ever.

“There is a spending power crisis… we have a war at Europe’s doorstep, we need stability,” she said.

But for the left, which scored neck-and-neck with Macron’s alliance in the popular vote at just over 25 percent each, “the second round is turning into an anti-Macron referendum,” Eric Coquerel, a leading NUPES candidate, told LCP television. Based on Sunday’s results, Macron and his allies could emerge with 255-295 parliament seats, polling firms projected, well below the 345 it has currently.

Should Macron fail to win the 289 seats that would give him an absolute majority, he would need to win over right-wing opponents such as the Republicans for every legislative vote.