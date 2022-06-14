Higher education budget jacked up by 20pc: Tanvir

Lahore – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanvir Hussain on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government had raised the development budget for higher education to Rs110 billion from 91 billion in the budget 2022-23.

Talking to the media at the inauguration of Picture Exhibition at the National Collage of Arts (NCA), he said that previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had cut the higher education budget, adding that the PML-N has always given priority to the education sector.

To a query, he said the PML-N government had raised the higher education budget to Rs120 billion from mere Rs34 billion during its previous tenure of 2013 and 2018. The minister expressed hope that the premier higher education institutions like the NCA would provide quality education to students and play their role in raising educational standards in the country. He asked the NCA vice chancellor to devise some short term and long term plans for the betterment of varsity, adding that his responsibilities had increased manifold after up-gradation of the college to the university. He lauded VC Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri’s efforts for embracing modern technologies and producing quality graduates over the years.

The federal education minister said he had urged the Vice Chancellors Committee meeting at the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad to focus on quality rather than becoming slaves of commercialism in the higher education. He said that previous government fell pray to raising numbers of universities rather maintaining quality in the higher education.

Tanvir added that the government would award more financial benefits to the universities which produce quality results in future. The education minister said that the Single National Curriculum (SNC) does not mean lowering academic standards, adding that its guidelines may be revised. He said that the Single National Curriculum would remain in vogue as a bench mark but the institution would be given freedom in the teaching of subjects.

He, however, said that the subjects like Islamic Studies would be taught as per the recommendations of the SNC. He dispelled the impression that the SNC was being rolled back, adding that the education could not be chained to keep pace with the world.

NO DIFFERENCES ON CABINET FORMATION: SENIOR MINISTER

Punjab Senior Minister and General Secretary Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that there is no deadlock between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP on formation of the provincial cabinet.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Monday, he said that former president Asif Ali Zardari would now stay in Lahore and monitor the upcoming by-elections.

He said that relief had been given in almost every sector in the budget 2022-23 including health and agriculture.

Meanwhile, President Press Gallery Ikhlaq Bajwa met the PPP leader and discussed issues regarding Assembly coverage by reporters. Hassan Murtaza assured the media persons of complete help in resolving issues of the media persons.