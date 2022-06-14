Highlighting feats of young Pak mountaineers vital to build country’s soft image: President

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi Monday stressed the need to highlight the achievements of young mountaineers of Pakistan through media to project their potential and build a soft image of the country.

The President, talking to Pakistani mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Sirbaz Khan, and Abdul Joshi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, appreciated the climbers and mountaineers of Pakistan for their meritorious achievements in the most challenging and adventurous game of mountaineering which was cherished around the world. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), and Secretary ACP.

He advised the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to patronize and support the young climbers in building their careers and for the generation of a regular income stream for them. He further asked the IPC to depute a well-versed, experienced and connected brand manager to help the climbers in the management of their program schedules.

He also called for seeking sponsorships from national and international sports companies to help build their image and provide them with regular income commensurate with their achievements and skill levels.

The president advised the young climbers to benefit from Prime Minister’s Digital Skill program, learn social media techniques and use social media platforms to disseminate their real-time photos, videos and vlogs to get publicity, build their image, get their work recognised and attract sponsorships from well-reputed companies. He asked the IPC ministry and Pakistan Sports Board to provide the young climbers with all the necessary assistance and help them for their future climbing adventures.