Husnain becomes Pakistan’s newest White Badge Tennis Umpire

LAHORE – Husnain Mehmood has successfully completed the course in his first attempt, and has thus qualified as an ITF White Badge Chair Umpire. According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman on Monday, Pakistan’s Green Badge Tennis Umpire Husnain Mehmood had proceeded to Vietnam to take part in ITF Level-II Officiating School, Tay Ninh from June 9 to 13 and succeeded in completing the course in his first attempt. It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the PTF will now have two qualified White Badge Chair Umpires. Pakistan was awarded the previous White Badge some 23 years ago, the spokesman said. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan has congratulated Husnain on the achievement. “It is a matter of immense pleasure and satisfaction that PTF has been able to achieve a breakthrough in this segment after a very long time,” he said. He also complimented Shahzad Akhtar Alvi, the other authorized ITF WB Umpire and Head of Officiating at the PTF, for having performed his duties in the country and overseas single-handedly over the years.