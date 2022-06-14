APP

I-15 allottees to get possession soon: CDA

ISLAMABAD   –   Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday announced that the allottees would get possession soon after the completion of development works in three sub-sectors of sector I-15.
Some 5000 allottees would be given possession after a lapse of 15 years as the authority’s management was paying special focus to the construction and development of the city, said its spokesman.
The development work in sectors I-15/1, I-15/3 and I-15/4 include drainage system, sewerage network, construction of streets, street lights, culverts and other residential facilities would be completed, he said.
Plot owners who were not able to build houses on their plots for a long time, would now be able to build houses on their plots, he added.
Similarly, completion of development works in the sector would also help in meeting the growing housing needs in the city he further said.
It should be noted that the sector was stalled for decades due to non-completion of development work but the present CDA administration had completed the work by resolving the issues, he mentioned.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 10,503

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More