Imam talks about his consistent performances in ODIs

Following an impressive all-around performance, Pakistan whitewashed West Indies in the ODI series in Multan. For impressive and consecutive performances, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq was awarded the player-of-the-series as he scored three consecutive fifty-plus scores in this series, and seventh overall.

Talking after the match, Imam shared his views on his consistency.

“I try to stick to the basics, and improve on what I am good at,” said Imam.

“We have not played much ODI cricket since 2019 but finally got some regular matches.”

Talking about the criticism of his strike rate, Imam said that he has worked on it and the improvement is visible.

“There were many talks after 2019 about my strike rate, I have worked on it and it has improved. Everything takes time and there is always room for doing better once we play regular ODI matches,” Imam added.

Talking about the lack of ODI games for Pakistan in recent times, Imam said that we try to do our best every time we step onto the field.

“We have to give our players regular chances to let him prove himself. We usually jump to conclusions after three or four bad games.”

“We always talk about following big cricketing nations, however, those teams do not drop their players after some failures.”

Imam also said that Babar as a captain has worked on this and the players are given regular chances to improve.

Talking about playing in Multan, Imam said that it was an emotional experience for him as he was born here.

“I never thought it would have felt this different playing here. I shifted to Lahore at a very young age, but the way the Multan crowd welcomed me is very close to my heart,” Imam concluded.

Meanwhile, the partnership between Pakistan s two premium ODI batters Babar Azam and Imam has been splendid to say the least.

After piling up loads of runs together, the duo is closer to breaking a record set by Pakistan s two great batters Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan.

Babar and Imam have put up a 100-run partnership eight times in their ODI career. They are now one partnership behind Yousuf and Younis who had nine 100-plus partnerships to their name.

Imam continued his form in the third ODI scoring yet another half-century, however, his captain Babar fell early as he got trapped in front of the wicket by Hayden Walsh.