Our Staff Reporter

Inter-Divisional TT Championship commences in Kohsar Sports Festival

LAHORE   –   Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz inaugurated Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship as the first event of Kohsar Sports Festival 2022 commenced at Government Girls High School, Rawat on Monday.

The teams from all nine divisions of the province are taking part in the Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship. All the Divisional Sports Officers (DSOs) of Punjab and a large number of players and sports enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser is supervising all the events and arrangements of the Kohsar Sports Festival.

Talking to the media at the inaugural ceremony, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs said that Kohsar Sports Festival is being revived after a long time of nine years. “The basic purpose of Kohsar Sports Festival is to promote healthy activities in the society. The participation of all segments of society in sports events will help a lot in presenting a soft image of Pakistan among the world community.”

Asadullah Faiz said that the Kohsar Festival is being organised to unearth fresh sports talent from this region. “We are planning to construct a top-class sports ground and launch other sports development projects in this region that will play a key role in promoting sports culture at regional level.”

The Secretary Sports also visited Rawat School and planted a sapling at BansraGali. He also attended Kohsar Sports Festival Sufi Night. “The events like Kohsar Sports Festival will provide a platform to the youth of this region, which is very talented and if we continue to provide such healthy activities and facilities and infrastructure to youth of this region, they will surely exhibit their prowess and excel at higher level.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 10,882

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More