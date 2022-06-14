Inter-Divisional TT Championship commences in Kohsar Sports Festival

LAHORE – Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz inaugurated Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship as the first event of Kohsar Sports Festival 2022 commenced at Government Girls High School, Rawat on Monday.

The teams from all nine divisions of the province are taking part in the Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship. All the Divisional Sports Officers (DSOs) of Punjab and a large number of players and sports enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser is supervising all the events and arrangements of the Kohsar Sports Festival.

Talking to the media at the inaugural ceremony, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs said that Kohsar Sports Festival is being revived after a long time of nine years. “The basic purpose of Kohsar Sports Festival is to promote healthy activities in the society. The participation of all segments of society in sports events will help a lot in presenting a soft image of Pakistan among the world community.”

Asadullah Faiz said that the Kohsar Festival is being organised to unearth fresh sports talent from this region. “We are planning to construct a top-class sports ground and launch other sports development projects in this region that will play a key role in promoting sports culture at regional level.”

The Secretary Sports also visited Rawat School and planted a sapling at BansraGali. He also attended Kohsar Sports Festival Sufi Night. “The events like Kohsar Sports Festival will provide a platform to the youth of this region, which is very talented and if we continue to provide such healthy activities and facilities and infrastructure to youth of this region, they will surely exhibit their prowess and excel at higher level.”