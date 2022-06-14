News Desk

Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner

NEWS DESK   –   Jennifer Hudson made history Sunday night. The “Respect” star joined the elite  Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards  (EGOT) club.

An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career.

Hudson already had an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar and on Sunday she won a Tony, thanks to her role as a co-producer of “A Strange Loop” which won for best musical. Hudson joked to People magazine in 2020 about the plan to join the less than 20 people who hold such a crowning achievement. “I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” she said. “So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win They’re like my good luck charms.”

Hudson won a 2007 best supporting actress Oscar for her role in “Dreamgirls, two Grammys (best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theater album for the musical “The Color Purple in 2017), and last year she snagged a Daytime Emmy for the animated short “Baba Yag,” which she helped voice and co-produced. There are now 17 EGOT winners.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 10,119

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More