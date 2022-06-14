Imran Mukhtar

JUI-Sherani to form alliance with PTI for upcoming general polls

ISLAMABAD – The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sherani (JUI-Sherani), a breakaway faction of JUI-Fazl, and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday agreed on formulating a joint political and electoral strategy for the upcoming general election.

The consensus was reached in this regard in a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and JUI-Sherani leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani here in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House on Monday.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Muhammad Qureshi, Central Vice President PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, former minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, President Balochistan chapter of PTI Qasim Suri and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

On the other side, Maulana Sherani led 25-member delegation of his party.

During the meeting, both the leaders agreed to devise any political and electoral alliance with mutual consultation. They also discussed various issues of mutual interests in the meeting.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Maulana Sherani said that the movement against Islamophobia was common among both the parties. He underlined the need for the elimination of the wide-spread discrimination in the society.

On the occasion, PTI Chairman Imran Khan welcomed the leadership of JUI-Sherani and asked the religious leaders to come forward for the guidance of the nation.

He said that the PTI had been striving for higher political and social goals beyond traditional politics. He prayed for the success of the agreement reached between the two parties.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 9,017

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More