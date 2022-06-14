JUI-Sherani to form alliance with PTI for upcoming general polls

ISLAMABAD – The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sherani (JUI-Sherani), a breakaway faction of JUI-Fazl, and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday agreed on formulating a joint political and electoral strategy for the upcoming general election.

The consensus was reached in this regard in a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and JUI-Sherani leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani here in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House on Monday.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Muhammad Qureshi, Central Vice President PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, former minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, President Balochistan chapter of PTI Qasim Suri and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

On the other side, Maulana Sherani led 25-member delegation of his party.

During the meeting, both the leaders agreed to devise any political and electoral alliance with mutual consultation. They also discussed various issues of mutual interests in the meeting.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Maulana Sherani said that the movement against Islamophobia was common among both the parties. He underlined the need for the elimination of the wide-spread discrimination in the society.

On the occasion, PTI Chairman Imran Khan welcomed the leadership of JUI-Sherani and asked the religious leaders to come forward for the guidance of the nation.

He said that the PTI had been striving for higher political and social goals beyond traditional politics. He prayed for the success of the agreement reached between the two parties.