Lawmakers pay tributes to late PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro

ISLAMABAD – This Senate on Monday unanimously passed a condolence resolution expressing its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of one of its most acclaimed members and a veteran politician Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro.

Senator Mandhro passed away in the US on June 11 after a protracted illness. He was 80.

Senator Mandhro was a distinguished politician from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a seasoned parliamentarian and a renowned doctor by profession, reads the resolution moved by PPP leader and former prime minister Senator Yosuf Raza Gillani.

Later Senator Mandhro was elected multiple times as a member of the provincial assembly of Sindh. During his tenure as MPA from 2013 to 2018, he also served as the Provincial Minister for Health, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr. He was elected to the Senate of Pakistan on technocrats seat from Sindh in the 2018 Senate election.

“Senator Mandhro was a gentle, soft-spoken person who made useful contributions to the discussions in the Senate and its committees especially on matters related to health, education and water,” reads the resolution.

The resolution said that the services rendered by Senator Mandhro would be long remembered and his loss would be deeply mourned. “This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and may his soul rest in eternal peace (Aameen).”

Earlier, the lawmakers paid rich tributes to late Senator Mandhro for his services both as a seasoned politician and professional medical practitioner after the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani suspended the entire agenda as part of the tradition of the House.

Unanimously pass a condolence resolution expressing profound grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran politician

Yousaf Raza Gillani says Dr Mandhro was a legendary politician who served Senate as a member of several standing committees

Leader of the House Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar paid a glowing tribute to late Mandhro and said that the seasoned politician was part of them and he would remain in their hearts forever.

Paying tribute to late Senator Mandhro, Senator Gillani said that he was a legendary politician. He served this house as a member of several standing committees, he added. “We have lost the great politician.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that late Senator Mandhro spent his whole life serving the public. Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan also paid a glowing tribute to Dr Mandhro, saying that he was a very kind hearted and seasoned politician.

Leader of Opposition in the House Dr Shahzad Waseem said that this house has lost a very good colleague.