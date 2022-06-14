Our Staff Reporter

LWMC removes 63,000 tons of waste from city in 10 days

LAHORE – The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)has lifted more than 63,000 tons of waste from the city in last ten days. According to LWMC sources here, the company’s phase wise cleanliness operation in nine towns was ongoing.

LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to special cleanliness drive in Valencia workshop and Nishtar town.

 

He also checked the vehicles and presence of staff in the field.

Deputy CEO also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in WAPDA town, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Qainchi and other areas.

Strict monitoring was being ensured for proper working of staff during three shifts, they added. Citizens should contact on the LWMC helpline 1139 for lodging their complaints.

 

