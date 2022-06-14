Man kills brother, sister-in-law over property dispute

LAHORE – A man on Monday killed his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute at Aziz Park, Saggian Road here. Police said that two brothers Fazal Elahi and Tanveer exchanged harsh words over a property dispute. Later, Tanveer opened firing on Fazal and his wife Fauzia. They both received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. The accused managed to escape following the incident. On getting information, senior police officials and forensic team reached the site and collected evidences. Police shifted the victims to the hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana sought report of the double murder incident from SP City. YOUTH BURNT TO DEATH, TWO INJURED IN FIRE INCIDENT

A youth was killed while two others injured when a fire erupted at a furniture godown on Ghoray Shah Road here on Monday. On getting information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. However, one Sharjeel, 25, died on the spot while Sheroz, 25, and Ali, 25, received burn injuries. The firefighters shifted the body and the injured to the Mayo Hospital.

TWO DIE IN FACTORY FIRE

Two persons were killed in a factory fire here on Monday. Police said the incident took place at Rachna Town, Ferozwala area where a fire broke out in a chemical factory. Muhammad Jamal, 22, and Muhammad Ramzan, 40, sustained serious burn injuries.

ELDERLY MAN KILLED

IN ROAD ACCIDENT

An elderly man was killed in a road accident here on Phool Nagar bypass road on Monday. According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Muhammad Mansha, 65, resident of Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, was travelling towards Phool Nagar on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit and ran over him.

He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. The accused truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

The victim’s body was shifted to hospital, said the Rescue-1122. Police have launched an investigation.