Miftah holds meeting with ADB director general

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Monday held a meeting with Eugene Zhukov, Director General, Asian Development Bank.

Welcoming Eugene Zhukov and the team from ADB, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail appreciated ADB’s support in continuation of reform and development agenda in Pakistan. The finance minister apprised the delegation on the macro-economic situation and the various budgetary and non-budgetary measures being undertaken by the present government to correct the imbalances. It was also shared that irrespective of severe fiscal and monetary challenges, the present government is focusing on effective structural reform measures for putting the economy on path of inclusivity and sustainability.

Eugene Zhukov, Director General, ADB apprised the federal minister about the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan 2021-25 which is aligned with the government’s development vision. Policy based program for energy sector, women inclusive finance sector development, public-private partnership reforms and SOE sector development plan were also discussed. A proposed countercyclical Support Facility (CSF) to help mitigate the impact of external shocks by the ADB was also discussed. In addition, it was also shared that various agreements in field of social protection, energy, and urban infrastructure are already ongoing in Pakistan with the assistance of ADB. The finance minister, while concluding, thanked the ADB delegation for their support and assured them of full support and speedy implementation of the ongoing programs. Country Director ADB, Yong Ye, secretary finance and senior officers from Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions participated in the meeting.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail also held a meeting on facility confirmation of LCs for oil imports at Finance Division. Minister of State for Foreign Affair Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairman FBR, Governor SBP, Chairman OGRA and senior officers participated in the meeting. The meeting discussed issues regarding opening of LCs for oil imports and steps for resolving the issues for smooth supply of energy chain in the country. The finance minister discussed over the available options for resolution of this issue. After, comprehensive deliberation on the pragmatic way outs, the chair directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process for resolving these issues.