NA opens debate on federal budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD – The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz on Monday opening debate on federal budget 2022-23 criticized the government for ignoring three main sectors including agriculture, health and education in budgetary allocations.

Unlike the opposition leaders’ hard-hitting speech, the opposition proposed the government to make sufficient measures in the main sectors before passing the Finance Bill 2022-23.

Raja Riaz, a dissident member of PTI, expressed his dissatisfaction over the measures taken in the health sector in federal budget 2022-23. “There was a need to provide free test laboratories, quality medical treatment to the people of the country,” he said.

About agriculture reforms, he said that agriculture sector was the backbone of the country but the government had not taken sufficient measures in the sector. “Concrete measures need to be taken in the agriculture sector,” he said.

About power outages in the country, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made an announcement to control the load-shedding after taking the reins. “Unfortunately, many parts of the country are still facing load-shedding,” he said, adding that there was a need to take proper measures in this regard.

He also asked the government to increase budgetary allocation in the education sector. He said that the government had imposed a ban on import of luxury items but there was also a need to control smuggling.

The opposition leader asked the government for provision of speedy justice to people of the country.

Raja asks govt to take proper measures for eliminating loadshedding

Another senior member from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ghous Bux Mehar said the federal budget 2022-23 was not people-friendly. He suggested the government to come out from Imran Phobia and focus on providing relief to the masses of the country.

About the Solar plates, he asked the government to give waiver duty to solar plates and subsidy on fertilizer to the farmers. He said that the incumbent government should focus on the agriculture sector in the country.

“The agriculture sector is facing serious threats. There is a need to take proper measures by the government,” he said.

Debate to condemn blasphemous remarks by BJP member in India!

The MNAs, before initiating debate on finance bill 2022-23, strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks by some members of India’s ruling party BJP against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen. The MNAs asked the government to raise the matters at all the international forums including OIC.

Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor informed the house that Islamic scholars from across the world will be invited to address the annual Rahmatul-lil-Aalamin conference. “A strong message will be given to the world that Muslims cannot tolerate any blasphemous acts and remarks against their Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen,” he remarked.