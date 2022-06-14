Our Staff Reporter

NAB Balochistan files reference against health employee for Rs200m corruption

QUETTA – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Monday filed a reference against a health government employee for accumulating illegal assets worth over Rs 200 million.

Khalid Bhati, a medical technician of Muhtarman Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital, Quetta could not justify assets including two commercial plazas, several luxuries cars, houses and acres of agricultural land in Quetta, Lahore and Sahiwal, made in the names of his wife and the business partner.  During a probe into the case of illegal asset, initiated on a complaint, NAB Balochistan came across the fact that the accused allegedly made illegal assets while in service. The accused could not come up with satisfactory answers about his source of income.

The investigation into the corruption case further revealed that the accused had made the assets on the name of his wife and benamidar and business partner Faqir Hussain.  After gathering the substantial proof, NAB Balochistan filed a reference with the accountability court Quetta.  It merits mentioning here that the accused is already in jail on a judicial remand in yet another corruption case involving millions of rupee corruption in the purchase of anti-rabies injection, also filed by the NAB Balochistan.

 

 

