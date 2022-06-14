Need of service roads

I want to draw the attention of Chairman CDA to carve out an additional service road alongside the Srinagar Highway to connect the H-13 area, especially Paris Colony with International Islamic University either on the backside of the H-12 sector or from the front side for the smooth use by the students /residents and the commuters of this area.

The students, especially those who are living in the H-13 sector, have to face great difficulty while approaching IIU on a daily basis because of the non-availability of proper service roads. There is at least a need to construct a flyover at the Police Lines crossroad. U-turns are only temporary solutions. It must be linked up with the service road with the H-12 and H-13 sectors so that students and residents of these areas may use the service road peacefully instead of using the Srinagar Highway. In this way, time and fuel wastage may be controlled.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI,

Islamabad.

More Stories
National

FIA offloads Afghan baby travelling to Qatar at Islamabad airport

Karachi

CM Murad announces tax relief for IT industry

Karachi

Govt decides to ban old buses in Karachi

Karachi

JUI-F announces support for MQM-P in NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

Sindh CM takes cognisance of Saddar fire incident

Karachi

SA asks Centre to oust Indian HC over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Karachi

Canadian HC calls on minister Shehla

International

Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages

International

High stakes for Macron as parliament power at risk

International

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

1 of 3,288

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More